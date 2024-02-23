Hyderabad: Case booked against musician for cheating woman on pretext of marriage

Based on the victim’s complaint, a case of rape and cheating was booked and efforts are on to nab the suspect.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 08:05 PM

Hyderabad: A woman approached Jubilee Hills police alleging that she was cheated and raped by a musician who had promised to marry her.

According to the police, the 26-year-old woman from Madhura Nagar became friends with the suspect Kalyan (28), who was from the same neighbourhood. According to the victim, both were in a relationship for the past two years.

He proposed to her to which she accepted. Since then, they had met on several occasions. He sexually exploited her several times after promising to marry her, she alleged.

Recently, after realizing that she was pregnant, the woman asked Kalyan to marry and since then he has been avoiding her. Later on, he refused to marry and was about to get married to some other woman, the victim alleged.

