Hyderabad: Five organs of 25-year-old photographer donated

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:33 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Hyderabad: Family members of a 25-year-old photographer from Maniyarpalle, Sangareddy district, G Bharath Kumar, who was declared as brain dead, have donated the organs of the deceased.

A total of five organs including two kidneys, liver and two corneas were retrieved and allocated to needy patients based on the Jeevandan organ donation guidelines.

On March 26, Bharath Kumar met with an accident while driving his bike near Indira Nagar, Tellapur and was shifted to a local hospital and later to Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, where he received intensive ICU care.

With his health condition not improving after three-days of critical care, the doctors at Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad declared Bharat Kumar as brain dead on Wednesday night. Following a series of grief counselling sessions conducted by Jeevandan coordinators, the bereaved family including Bharath’s father G. Bakkanna and brother G. Venu gave consent to donate his organs for the noble cause.