Hyderabad: Five persons held for murder of realtor at Jawaharnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police arrested five persons, including a father-son duo, for their alleged involvement in the murder of realtor reported on Sunday night. The police seized knives, a car, a scooter and mobile phones from them.

The victim Chatla Venugopal (42), a resident of Laxminarsimha colony in Jawaharnagar, was going on a scooter along with two persons when a group of men travelling in a car dashed into his scooter.

“On being hit by the car, Venugopal, fell on the road near the Chennapuram Cheruvu and the assailants rushed out of the car and slit the victim’s throat using knives before escaping,” said DCP Malkajgiri, R Giridhar.

The arrested persons are Paramkusham Pavan (26), Paramkusham Laxman (54), Shivarathri Suresh (23), Goudi Jagadeesh (26) and M Sai Kiran (23), all residents of Jawaharnagar.

Laxman and Venugopal were having disputes pertaining to 10 acre land parcel located at Jawaharnagar. Recently, Venugopal obtained orders from the court and threatened, Laxman against interfering in the property, said the official.

The father-son duo was waiting for an opportunity to kill him and on Sunday night attacked Venugopal when he was on way to his house.

The arrested persons were produced before the court and remanded.

