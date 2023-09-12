| Petition Filed Against Owners Of Popular Eatery In Gachibowli In Drugs Case

Petition filed against owners of popular eatery in Gachibowli in drugs case

The police had arrested a woman, Anuradha and two others, Prabhakar Reddy and Sai Kumar and seized cocaine, ecstasy pills, MDMA drug from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:48 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Hyderabad: The Mokila police filed a petition before the court seeking custody of three suspects who were caught in connection with a drug racket on Monday.

The police had arrested a woman, Anuradha and two others, Prabhakar Reddy and Sai Kumar and seized cocaine, ecstasy pills, MDMA drug from them. The police have found that the trio had sold the drugs to 18 persons and were trying to identify those consumers.

“We have filed a petition before the court seeking custody of the three suspects for further investigation,” said Mokila Inspector, P Naresh.

All the three were arrested in a joint operation by the Cyberabad SOT and Mokila police. Prabhakar Reddy and Sai Kumar run a popular eatery in Gachibowli.