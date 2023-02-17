Hyderabad: Flyovers shut for Shivaratri, Jagne Ki Raat

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Hyderabad: In view of Maha Shivaratri and Shab-e-Meraj (Jagne Ki Raat), several flyovers in the city will remain closed for traffic.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police said that except Greenlands flyover, PVNR Expressway and Langar Houz flyover, other flyovers in the city will be closed for vehicles from Saturday night to Sunday morning. Citizens were requested to note the restrictions and use alternate routes for travel.

In case of any emergency, citizens can contact Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline – 9010203626 for travel assistance.