Hyderabad Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of India-New Zealand match

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:12 PM, Tue - 17 January 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions will be in place from 8 am to 10 pm on January 18 in the wake of the first ODI match between India and New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal.

Traffic Police in its advisory advised commuters to anticipate moderate traffic congestion from 8 am to 10 pm in the road stretch starting from Somajiguda to Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

According to the Traffic Police, congestion is expected in crucial junctions like Somajiguda, Green Lands, Begumpet, Rasoolpura, CTO, SBH Junction, St. John’s Rotary, Sangeeth junction, Allugadda Bavi, Mettuguda Junction, Tarnaka, Habsiguda, NGRI and Uppal.

Hyderabad Traffic Police has requested citizens to avoid travelling in the above stretches