Temples deck up for Maha Shivaratri

People across the city are looking forward to celebrating Maha Shivaratri with temples all decked up with lights and lamps, and a variety of flowers including marigolds, and lotuses.

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 03:20 PM, Thu - 16 February 23

Hyderabad: People across the city are looking forward to celebrating Maha Shivaratri with temples all decked up with lights and lamps, and a variety of flowers including marigolds, and lotuses.

Special altars or mandaps with flowers, lights, and other decorations are being set up where scores of devotees can offer their prayers and perform rituals.

Telangana is home to many temples where Maha Shivaratri is celebrated with great fervour. Some ancient Shiva temples where devotees gather to offer prayers and seek blessings on this occasion include Keesaragutta temple, Chaya Someswara temple, Ramappa temple, Thousand Pillar temple, Sri Raja Rajeshwara temple, and Kaleshwaram temple.

Keesaragutta temple, located just an hour away from Hyderabad, is expected to witness maximum rush like in previous years. It is believed to be one of the oldest Shiva temples in the region, with a history dating back to the 6th or 7th century. It also has shrines dedicated to Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman, and Goddess Saraswati.

Chaya Someswara Swamy temple in the Nalgonda district is easily accessible by road and is located about 90 km from the city. Believed to have been built during the 11th century by the Kalyani Chalukya kings, it is renowned for its unique architectural style, which is a blend of Chalukyan, Chola, and Kakatiya styles. It is said that the temple was built by the Kakatiya kings during their reign in the region.

Ramappa Temple is another magnificent ancient temple located in the Palampet village of the Mulugu district. It is believed to have been built in the 13th century during the reign of the Kakatiya dynasty. The temple, which is around a four-hour drive from Hyderabad, is made of black basalt stone and is decorated with detailed carvings and sculptures depicting scenes from Hindu mythology.

Kaleshwaram is one of the most revered Shiva temples and is believed to have been built during the 10th century AD by the Western Chalukya kings. It hosts several festivals throughout the year, with the Maha Shivaratri festival being the most popular one, attracting a large number of devotees. The temple is easily accessible by road and is located around 260 km from Hyderabad.