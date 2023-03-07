| Hyderabad Flyovers To Be Closed From Tuesday 10 Pm

Hyderabad: Flyovers to be closed from Tuesday 10 pm

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:35 PM, Tue - 7 March 23

Hyderabad: In view of ‘Shab-e-Barat’ Jagne Ki Raat, all flyovers in the city except the ones at Greenlands, Langar Houz and PVNR Expressway will be closed from Tuesday 10pm.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to make note and use alternate routes.

In case of any travel emergency call Hyderabad Traffic Police Help line No: 9010203626 for assistance.