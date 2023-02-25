Hyderabad Traffic: ‘Free left’ anything but free

Motorists, RTC buses block the way as they wait at signals

By C. Romeo Published Date - 08:00 AM, Sat - 25 February 23

Free left Kukatpally Y-Junction (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Despite repeated cautions from traffic police and training sessions for drivers, many buses of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) end up blocking the ‘free left’ at various junctions and city roads, causing inconvenience to motorists.

During a special drive conducted in January, the Hyderabad traffic police booked 3,892 cases against TSRTC buses for various traffic violations.

At most junctions and intersections, the provision of free left fails to streamline the traffic flow with motorists heading straight or taking a right turn, occupying the free lane meant for vehicles taking a left turn, as they wait at signals. And in most instances, the buses are seen to be culprits choking the free left lane.

While the traffic police in tri-commissionerates ie, Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, have set up barricades at most junctions to clearly demarcate the free left with a warning of imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 on the violators, this appears to have failed to discipline drivers.

The situation at the signals gets more aggravated during peak hours as cars and bikes intending to go left are unable to use the free lane. “Private heavy vehicles and RTC buses are the ones occupying these free left lanes and not allowing vehicles stuck behind them to proceed. We have to wait until the signal turns green and they move ahead,” complained a motorist.

The scene happens to be the same at most road intersections from Monappa Junction to Khairatabad VV Statue junction to Ambedkar Statue junction and Punjagutta junction.

The traffic police officials said special drives are regularly conducted against RTC buses and heavy vehicles and cases were booked for violations like obstruction of free left, overspeeding, dangerous driving, stop line zebra line, stop on carriageway, not stopping in bus bays and using multi-toned horns.

So far, the traffic police have conducted 80 road safety awareness classes in which around 4,300 RTC staffers were imparted comprehensive road safety knowledge and sensitised about traffic laws and rules.

“A plan of action has been adopted to realise the actions under 4 Es Traffic Management – Enforcement, Education, Engineering and Enablement. The Hyderabad Traffic Police will be continuing its drive for the aforementioned violations in the coming days as well,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, TSRTC authorities said regular training sessions are being conducted for bus drivers with the support of the traffic police personnel. Plans are on to include intense awareness and training sessions in future, they added.