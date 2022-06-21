Hyderabad: FMC Technologies donates library and sanitary incinerator to Peerzadiguda ZP High School

FMC Technologies has donated a library and an incinerator to ZPHS Peerzadiguda in Hydeabad on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: FMC Technologies has set up a library with books and donated sports materials and a sanitary incinerator to the Zilla Parishad High School in Peerzadiguda as part of its CSR activities. The new library was inaugurated in the presence of the school authorities and FMC officials here on Tuesday.

The FMC Technologies based in Hyderabad and its CSR implementation partner Hand in Hand India, based in Kancheepuram of Tamil Nadu conducted an employee engagement program with a contributory fund on the school premises. The company provided a complete library, set up a sanitary incinerator and donated sports materials and writing boards to the Zilla Parishad High School and both the primary schools operated from the same premises in Urdu and Telugu medium.

The company officials spent time with the students engaging in various activities in both Telugu and Urdu medium schools with the help of Hand in Hand India and the school staff. Women volunteers conducted menstrual hygiene session covering importance of using napkin pads and an incinerator in the washroom.

TechnipFMC MD Housila Tiwari, Country Manager P&C Niranjan Desai, Hand in Hand representative John Christopher handed over the equipment to three school HMs including D. Susheela, Ramaiah, and Mr. Abdul Zaffar, according to a press release here on Tuesday.