Hyderabad: Foundation laid for church in Secretariat complex

28 April 22

Hyderabad: Medak Diocese Bishop Reverend AC Soloman said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was safeguarding the secular fabric in Telangana by according equal importance to all communities.

The Medak Diocese Bishop along with MLC Rajeshwar Rao laid the foundation stone for a new church coming up at the new State Secretariat complex on Thursday. Bishop Solomon participated in the ground-breaking ceremony of the new church and performed special prayers.

Considering the ongoing construction of the new Secretariat, the foundation stone ceremony of the church was a low key affair. The State government allocated Rs.1.5 crore and earmarked 500 sqyds for the church in the Secretariat premises.

Bishop Solomon thanked the State government for bearing the entire construction cost and allotting land for the new Church.

“Telangana is known for its Ganga Jamuna Tehzeeb and brotherhood,” Rajeshwar Rao said, adding that the Chief Minister gave equal importance to all religions and different cultures.

He said the government had take up many welfare schemes for Christian minorities and was providing financial assistance to Christian women under Shaadi Mubarak programme.

The MLC hailed the Chief Minister for constructing a spacious and beautiful church in the new Secretariat premises. The Secretariat employees also thanked the Government for constructing the church in a sprawling place.

