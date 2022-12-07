Hyderabad: Foundation stone laid for OU centenary administrative building

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy laid the foundation stone, and Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav also participated in the event.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Source: Twitter/Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for a new centenary administrative building at Osmania University (OU) campus.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the government was ready to provide modern basic facilities to students along with quality education. The Chief Minister K Chandarshekhar Rao has decided to provide better facilities in the OU, which witnessed many movements and has a history, she said.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, and OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder Yadav also participated in the event.

The new administrative building would be built at a cost of Rs.33.75 crore and would be completed in nine months, the OU VC said, adding that the present administrative building was constructed in 1960 and needed frequent repairs.

The new building to come up opposite IICT on Tarnaka-Habsiguda road would have improved connectivity. Fifteen acres of land has been allotted for this purpose and it will have G 2 floors with 123 rooms in over 1 lakh sft.

The Vice Chancellor said the administrative building was being constructed as part of the centenary celebrations of the university and would comply with green building regulations and use solar energy. Another hostel building complex, OU Shatabdi Pylon and Civil Services Academy were also in the pipeline, he added.