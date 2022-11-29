Make uniforms ready for students of Govt schools by April 2023: Sabitha to officials

Uniforms will be provided to 25 lakh students in the government and local body schools at a cost of Rs 121 crore in Telangana.

Published Date - 09:36 PM, Tue - 29 November 22

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Tuesday directed School Education department officials to have uniforms for students of the government and local body schools ready by April 2023 and hand them over to students at time of school reopening in the next academic year.

The Minister who held a meeting with officials on school uniforms and the Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme on Tuesday said uniforms would be provided to 25 lakh students in the government and local body schools at a cost of Rs 121 crore.

In the first phase of Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme, works were completed in 1,200 schools, she said and directed officials to install CCTV cameras, arrange furniture and playgrounds in the high school by December 15.

The Minister also instructed officials to expedite the works in the remaining schools. Education department secretary V Karuna and School Education director A Sridevasena among other officials took part in the meeting.