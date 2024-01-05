Hyderabad: Four get lifer in Pinky’s murder case

A local court in Kukatpally on Friday sentenced four persons to life imprisonment in the brutal murder case of Pinky alias Shalini alias Bingee, a pregnant woman reported in Gachibowli in 2018.

The convicted persons are Mamatha Jah, Vikas Jah alias Kashyap, Amarkanth Jah and Anil Jah, natives of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The victim Shalini (32), hailing from Bihar was married to Dinesh from Uttar Pradesh earlier and had kids. Vikas who was also from the same village had developed an affair with the victim.

Along with Shalini, Dinesh moved out from Uttar Pradesh to Bihar, where he developed another illicit relationship with Mamatha, and later shifted to Hyderabad. Following frequent arguments between them over the affair, Vikas plotted to kill her.

In January 2018, Mamatha and Vikas picked up an argument with Shalini, before pinning her against a wall. Shalini who was eight months pregnant, collapsed on the ground and the suspects then punched and kicked her till death. They then bought a marble cutting machine and cut her body into pieces, wrapped them in polythene covers and stuffed in gunny bags, and dumped near Sriram Nagar colony.

The Gachibowli police initially booked a case of murder of unidentified woman and identified the victim. The suspects were arrested within a fortnight. Scientific analysis was done and 81 material objects were collected which directly connected to the case. During the trial, the court examined 65 witnesses.

The four persons who were in jail as under trial prisoners for the last six years were also detained under the Preventive Detention Act. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team for securing conviction in the case.