Hyderabad: Four-year-old girl injured after manja slits neck

Child was proceeding along with her parents on a bike from Uppal towards LB Nagar when the incident occurred

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:58 PM, Fri - 13 January 23

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl suffered a serious injury when a kite flying manja allegedly slit her neck while she was travelling on a motorcycle at Nagole in LB Nagar on Friday night.

According to reports, the child was proceeding along with her parents on a bike from Uppal towards LB Nagar when the incident occurred. When the bike came on the Nagole flyover, the manja got entangled to her neck resulting in an injury.

She was immediately shifted to the hospital and being treated.