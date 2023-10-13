Hyderabad: Free health checkup for LGBTQ+ community on Oct 14,15

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:28 PM, Fri - 13 October 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Mobbera Foundation is all set to organize free health check-ups exclusively for the LGBTQ+ community, on October 14 and 15. In collaboration with clinics that are involved with Queer healthcare, including The Mitr Clinic, QT Centre, and STAR Foundation, this initiative aims to provide much-needed healthcare support.

The camp will offer a wide range of tests, from Hemogram/CBC to Mental Health Wellness checkups with a focus on conditions like depression, anxiety, and overall quality of life, and all services are completely free of cost. Moreover, specialist doctors from AIIMS will be on hand to provide expert care.

This initiative strives to create an inclusive, judgment-free environment where the community can openly discuss their concerns. Apart from offering healthcare services, the event is also a chance to actively contribute to healthcare policies and gain insights into the healthcare needs of the LGBTQ+ community

Privacy and confidentiality of the participants is guaranteed so that individuals can share their health issues without apprehension. Test results will be provided anonymously, in the language of the participants’ choice, whether English, Telugu, or Hindi. The health screenings will take place from 12 pm to 4 pm at two locations— Mitr Clinic in Narayanaguda on Saturday and QT Centre in Habisguda on Sunday.