Hyderabad: Gandhi Hospital mortuary technician retires after 32 years, felicitated

He has the distinction of assisting senior forensic specialists in over 60,000 post-mortem examinations during his three-decades of service.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 08:55 PM

Hyderabad: Senior mortuary technician from Gandhi Hospital, Md Saleem has superannuated from his services after 32 years service. He has the distinction of assisting senior forensic specialists in over 60,000 post-mortem examinations during his three-decades of service at Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

Senior Residents, junior doctors and senior faculty including Professors and Department Head, Dr Krupal Singh Thakur felicitated Saleem and recalled his contribution to the forensic medicine department.

“I have a service record of 42 years of which for 32-years, I have worked in the Gandhi Hospital mortuary,” Md Saleem said. The Superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, Dr M Raja Rao also participated in the farewell and felicitated him.