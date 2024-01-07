Hyderabad: Gandhi Shilp Bazar and Sankranti Celebrations at Shilparamam from January 8

From folk paintings to hand-printed textiles, and silver filigree to bamboo creations, the vibrant event promises to showcase the exquisite craftsmanship from diverse Indian states

Hyderabad: Shilparamam Arts Crafts and Cultural Society is all set to host the “Gandhi Shilpa Bazaar National and Sankranti Celebrations” from January 8th to 17th at the Madhapur Shilparamam Campus. The national mela is a collaborative effort by the Shilparam Arts Crafts and Cultural Society and the Development Commissioner Handicrafts.

From folk paintings to hand-printed textiles, and silver filigree to bamboo creations, the vibrant event promises to showcase the exquisite craftsmanship from diverse Indian states. Shilparamam Madhapur and Uppal will feature Gangireddulu, Haridasulu budabukkalu, and Jangamadevarulu from January 13th to 17th. “Bhogi Palla Utsavam” will be organized on January 14th for children.

Daily cultural programs at the Amphitheatre from 5:30 pm promise to immerse spectators in the rich cultural tapestry of India.

Schedule of the performances:

January 8 – Kuchipudi performance by the students of Srilatha Pavani Abhinaya Kuchipudi Dance Academy

January 9 – Bharatnatyam performance by the students of Varshini Azra, Narthanam Arts & Kuchipudi performance by the students of Srivalli Rao

January 10 – Kuchipudi performance by the students of Sri Jakka Sri Krishna & Sri Krishna Nrutyalaya

January 11 – Kuchipudi performance by the students of Nuthi Laxmi Prasuna & Natyakalapa School of Kuchipudi

January 12 – Kuchipudi Performance by the students of Lakshmi, and Gayatri Nrutya Kalakshetra

January 13 – “Sambhavami Ugey Ugey” dance ballet by the students of Aparna Aradhana Institute of Performing Arts, Bengaluru; Odissi performance by the students of Sasmitha Mishra

January 14 – Bharatanatyam performance by the students of Sri Ramesh Koli, Mumbai; “Goda Kalyanam” dance ballet by the students of Maddali Usha Gayatri, Nrutya Kinnera

January 15 – Bharatanatyam performance by the students of Supriya Komanduri, Amrutha Varshini Foundation for Arts, Banglore; Bharatanatyam Performance by the students of Sri Santhosh Kumar Tamang, Sri Narayani Natyalaya

January 16 – Bharatnatyam & Kuchipudi performance by Anjali Rao & group, Pune; Kuchipudi Performance by Biraj & group, Kolkata

January 17 – Bharatnatyam Performance by the students of Kum Anju Aravind; Kuchipudi Folk dance by the students of Taduri Renuka, Nritya Sravanthi, Warangal