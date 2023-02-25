Hyderabad: Gang preparing fake land documents held

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Sat - 25 February 23

Hyderabad: Seven members of a gang who were allegedly preparing fake documents related to land parcels and duping people were arrested by the Rachakonda police on Saturday.

The arrested persons are Dadi Dharmender Reddy, Donthi Sathi Reddy, Syed Naseer ur Rahman, Mohammed Shoukath Ali, Chakali Ramu, Vallapu Ramulu and Gorre Ramesh. Two others, Mohammed Ibrahim and Vale Balakrishna, are absconding.

Rachakonda Commissioner of Police D S Chauhan said Dharmender, who was previously involved in 18 cases was the mastermind of the racket and through a syndicate of brokers, impersonators and document makers was running the multi crore illegal activity.

“Sathi Reddy informed Dharmender that there are two plots located in Raghavarpuram village in Bibinagar and no one is visiting or claiming ownership of the plots. With the help of some brokers, Dharmender got prepared fake documents of the plots and along with impersonators sold it to some people for Rs 65 lakh and duped them,” said D S Chauhan.

On a complaint the police had registered a case and nabbed the gang.