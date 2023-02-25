Rare dust devil phenomenon spotted at JNTU Hyderabad campus

The swirling column of dust was seen whirling around the open grounds for a few minutes before dissipating into thin air, leaving behind a trail of dust and debris

Hyderabad: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad witnessed a rare natural phenomenon on Saturday noon as a dust devil appeared in the campus.

The swirling column of dust was seen whirling around the open grounds for a few minutes before dissipating into thin air, leaving behind a trail of dust and debris.

According to Tarani Balaji, the weatherman, dust devils are a common occurrence during the summer months, especially when the weather is hot and dry.

As the ground heats up, it forms a localised low-pressure area, causing air to rush into the centre. This creates a vortex flow, which collects all the dust and debris around it, creating a mini-tornado-like phenomenon.

Eyewitnesses reported that it appeared suddenly in the middle of the campus and caught the attention of many, who captured the event on their smartphones and shared the videos on social media.

While dust devils are not considered dangerous, they can be startling to those who are unfamiliar with the phenomenon. Experts advise people to stay away from the swirling dust as it can contain debris that can be harmful if inhaled.

