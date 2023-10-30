Parked buses catch fire in Bengaluru

"At least four buses which were parked at a garage caught fire. Our fire-fighters are at the spot trying to douse the fire. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," a senior Fire department official said.

By PTI Published Date - 01:34 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Bengaluru: At least four parked buses caught fire at Veerabhadra Nagar here on Monday, Fire department officials said.

None was hurt in the blaze, according to initial reports.