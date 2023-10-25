Fire breaks out in Ramagundam TS GENCO plant

The fire broke out in a turban broiler reportedly due to a short circuit.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:54 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Photo: Twitter

Peddapalli: A fire broke out in the 62.5 MW TS GENCO B-Thermal power plant, Ramagundam late on Tuesday night.

The fire broke out in a turban broiler reportedly due to a short circuit. A major accident was averted due to the alertness of the employees. According to official sources, in the process to dump coal into a boiler from mills, the coal would be dropped up to the control room. Flames developed in a big way as coal powder helped the short circuit and spread to the nearby rubber cables. As a result, the plant got tripped. Alert staff doused the flames with the help of fire tenders.

Plant authorities heaved a sigh of relief as there were no casualties. It could take up to 10 days to resume the plant by completing repair works, they said.

The plant, which was shut down on September 12 for annual repair works, had resumed operations on October 20.