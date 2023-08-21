| Hyderabad Gears Up To Host Back To Back Matches As Bcci Says No Change In Wc Schedule

Rajiv Shukla, the vice-president of BCCI and in-charge of the venue clearly stated that there would be no changes in the schedule

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Hyderabad: A day after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that it would not be possible to change the scheduled matches in Hyderabad, the Hyderabad Cricket Association is gearing up to host back-to-back matches.

Hyderabad is scheduled to host ICC Men’s World Cup matches on October 9 (New Zealand vs Netherlands) and October 10 (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka). But the HCA had requested the Indian cricket board to revise the schedule owing to the difficulty in security arrangement.

Rajiv Shukla, the vice-president of BCCI and in-charge of the venue clearly stated that there would be no changes in the schedule, the HCA now has no option but to go ahead. “So, we have decided to go ahead with the matches as scheduled originally and the Commissioner of Police has assured that all security arrangements will be made for successfully hosting the two matches,” a senior official of the HCA, said.