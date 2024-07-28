| Hyderabad Girl Seriously Injured After Her Hair Gets Trapped In Ferris Wheel

The girl aged around nine years had come to a fare at Tadban on Sunday evening. She sat in a ferris wheel along with other children.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 July 2024, 11:05 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: In a freak incident a girl was severely injured when her hair got trapped in a mini ferris wheel at Tadban Kalapather on Sunday.

“While the ferris ride was operating the girl’s hair got trapped in the ferris operated manually and the girl got injured. She was rushed to a hospital for treatment,” said Kalapther Inspector Mohd Asif.

The police registered a case against the operator and took him into custody.