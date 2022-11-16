Hyderabad: Global Educators’ Conclave to be held on November 19

Published Date - 07:26 PM, Wed - 16 November 22

Hyderabad: The Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools, an IB PYP candidate school, under the aegis of The Shri Ram Hyderabad Schools, is hosting the 4th edition of the Acharya Devo Bhava, Global Educators’ Conclave 2022-23, on November 19 at the campus of The Shri Ram Academy, Gowlidoddy.

Acharya Devo Bhava is a tribute to the extraordinary contribution of an educator in a child’s life and the theme for this year is ‘Teachers as Transformers.’ Eminent educators, Edu-Leaders, members of the school management, school owners, policy makers, diplomats and influencers across the country will be a part of the thought exchange for a better future.

The Conclave is open for participation by educators and those interested in education and can register for the free event by visiting – https://tsushyderabad.com/acharya-devo-bhava-2022/