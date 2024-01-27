Hyderabad Globe FC clinch title

Royal United Football Club rallied from a scoreline of 2-3 at half-time to make it 3-3 and held the scoreline until the end of the regulation period

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 11:30 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Globe FC thrashed Royal United Football Club in the final to seal the Hyderabad Sporting Football tournament organised by Hyderabad Sporting Football Club at Vijaynager Colony, Hyderabad on Friday.

Later in the penalties, Hyderabad Globe emerged winners to seal the title. Earlier, in the semifinals, Hyderabad Globe down Abbas union 2-1, while Royal United edged past AGORC 1-0 to make it to the final.

Results: Final: Hyderabad Globe FC 3 bt (on penalties) 3 Royal United Football Club Awards: Best Goalkeeper: Faiz Ahmed (Hyderabad Globe), Best Defender: Karan kumar Singh (Hyderabad Globe FC), Best player of the tournament: Syed Jawad Hussain (Hyderabad Globe FC).