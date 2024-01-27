Telangana swimmer Vritti grabs twin gold in Khelo India Youth Games

In the 200m freestyle event, Vritti Agarwal with a timing of 2:11.22s claimed top spot ahead of Aditi and Sri Charani

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 January 2024, 07:53 PM

Vritti Agarwal

Hyderabad: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal bagged two golds in 200m and 800m freestyle events in the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai, Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

In the 200m freestyle event, the State swimmer with a timing of 2:11.22s claimed top spot ahead of Aditi and Sri Charani. Continuing her good form, Vritti clocked 9:22.74s for another top finish ahead of N Aditi Mulay and Meenakshi Menon in the 800m freestyle.

Results: 200m freestyle: Vritti Agarwal (2:11.22s), Aditi (2:12.30s), 3. Sri Charani (2:13.61s); 800m freestyle: Vritti Agarwal (9:22.74s), N Aditi Mulay (9:28.44s), Meenakshi Menon (9:34.09s)