Hyderabad Globe FC emerge champions in U-21 Youth Football Championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:20 AM, Tue - 5 July 22

Hyderabad Globe FC players receiving the winners trophy.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Globe FC defeated City College Old Boys Football Club (CCOB FC) 2-1 in the final of the U-21 CCOB Youth Football Championship held at the Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday.

In the first half, Rohit scored a goal in the third minute to put CCOB FC in the lead. Later in the second half, Hyderabad Globe FC bounced back with the equaliser by Narendera in the 40th minute and Md Yousf’s winner in the 42nd minute to guide their side to victory.

Earlier in the semifinals and quarterfinals, Hyderabad Globe FC downed Falaknuma FC 3-1 and GRFA Academy 3-1 respectively to make it to the summit clash.

Results: Final: Hyderabad Globe FC 2 (Narendera 1, Md Yousf 1)bt CCOB FC 1 (Rohit 1); Semifinals: Hyderabad Globe FC 3 (Syed Imtiyaz 1,Yousuf Ali 1, Abdul Baqi 1) bt Falaknuma FC 1;

Top Performance Awards: Best goalkeeper of the tournament: Likhit Naidu; Top scorer of the tournament and best striker: Syed Imtiyaz Ahmed; Best player of the tournament: Mohd Aman; Best defender: Mohd Azmat; Best emerging young players of the tournament: Syed Owaisuddin, Saif, Yogesh, Hassan Abbas, Fardeen.