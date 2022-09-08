Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 1.03 crore seized at RGI Airport

Hyderabad: The customs officials on Wednesday seized around 1.998 kilo grams of gold valued at Rs. 1.03 crore at the RGI Airport, Shamshabad.
According to the customs officials eight passengers were carrying 232 grams of gold each concealed in hand bags and it was seized from them. A case is booked and investigation on.
In another case, the officials caught seven passengers who were smuggling cigarettes and seized 1 lakh number of cigarettes. The officials also seized 100 e-cigarettes from them. The total value of seized material is around Rs. 11 lakh.