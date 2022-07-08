Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 1.2 crore seized at RGIA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:46 PM, Fri - 8 July 22

Source: Twitter/Hyderabad Customs.

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad seized gold weighing 2.29 kg from a male passenger who arrived here on a Dubai-Hyderabad flight on Thursday. The estimated worth of the seized gold was around Rs.1.2 crore.

According to Customs officials, following specific inputs, the passenger was caught smuggling the yellow metal concealed in suitcase rods in his luggage. His arrest was recorded on Friday and he was sent to judicial custody, officials said.

Further investigation is underway. On Wednesday, the Intelligence unit of the Hyderabad Customs had apprehended a female passenger who came from Dubai and seized 1.24 kg of gold, worth Rs.64.38 lakh.