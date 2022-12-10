Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 1.3 crore seized at RGIA

Published Date - 04:35 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, seized gold weighing 2.96 kg from a male passenger who arrived here on a Dubai-Hyderabad flight on Saturday morning. The estimated worth of the seized gold was around Rs.1.30 crore.

According to the officials, following specific inputs, the passenger was caught smuggling the yellow metal concealed in the baggage. His arrest was recorded and he was sent to judicial custody, officials said.

Further investigation is underway.