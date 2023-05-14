Hyderabad: Gold worth Rs 67.96 lakh seized at RGI Airport

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of Hyderabad customs seized 1.2 kg gold from a passenger at the RGI Airport Shamshabad on Sunday.

According to the customs officials, the passenger arrived from Riyadh via Bahrain on Sunday morning.

On suspicion, the officials stopped the passenger and checked his baggage and found 14 gold bars of 24 carat purity inside the battery of emergency light. The gold is valued at Rs. 67.96 lakh.

The smuggled gold has been seized by Customs. The passenger has been arrested under Indian Customs Act 1962. Further investigation is in progress.