Hyderabad: Govt Whip’s wife passes away due to cardiac arrest

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Bodakunti Vijayalakshmi, wife of Government Whip Bodakunti Venkateshwarlu, passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday following cardiac arrest. Her final rites will be performed at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills on Friday evening.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed his condolences over the death of Vijaya Laxmi and conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao, Ministers T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Sathyavathi Rathod, and several other Ministers, legislators and TRS leaders also offered their condolences to the bereaved family.

