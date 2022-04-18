Hyderabad: GravityZip’s indoor skydiving is now open for public; package details inside

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:26 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: GravityZip, said to be the country’s first indoor skydiving arena, is now open to the public in the city. The arena, located at Gandipet, is an initiative by GravityZip Sports Private Limited, started by Ramana Meda and Sushil Meda.

There is no plane nor is there a parachute, just ride the smooth column of air that is created by a wind tunnel at the facility. The experience is made available inside a vertical cylindrical tunnel made of high-quality glass. Individuals can fly to the height they are comfortable with. The staff is certified trainers from Europe.

Fly. Hi Start is their package for beginners with little or no experience in indoor skydiving. This is the best way to kickstart your flying experience. Each flight package consists of two flights of one-minute duration. You can book slots either during the peak hour plan or the off-peak hour plan.

The off-peak hour plan refers to all bookings on weekdays and costs Rs 2,800 per flight pack of two one-minute flights. The Peak Hour Plan refers to all bookings on Saturdays and Sundays and costs Rs 3,300 per flight pack of two one-minute flights.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .