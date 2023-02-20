Hyderabad: Groom calls off wedding after not receiving gifts from bride’s family

| Hyderabad Groom Calls Off Wedding After Not Receiving Gifts From Brides Family

A wedding was called off allegedly by the groom after the family of the bride failed to give gifts as promised by them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:47 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Representative photo.

According to the police, the marriage of the woman was fixed with one Mohd Zakaria, a resident of Moula Ali, for Sunday.

However the groom didn’t turn up following which the family of the bride went to the house of groom at Moula Ali and enquired the reason for the groom not turning up for the wedding.

“The groom’s mother Raheemunnisa and others told us that we didn’t give the motorcycle and also the furniture being gifted by us is old,” the father of the bride told the police.

After efforts to persuade the groom’s family failed the marriage was called off and guests returned.

The family members made a complaint and a case under various Sections of IPC and DP Act is booked at Chandrayangutta police station.