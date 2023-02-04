| Sehra Procession To Be Organised In Hyderabad On Sunday

Sehra Procession to be held in Hyderabad on Sunday

The All India Seerat –e-Zehra Committee will be organizing a ‘Sehra Procession’ from Kotla Ali Jah to Koh – Moula Ali to mark the birthday of Hazrath Ali on Sunday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:59 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Moula Ali

Hyderabad: The All India Seerat –e-Zehra Committee will be organizing a ‘Sehra Procession’ from Kotla Ali Jah to Koh – Moula Ali to mark the birthday of Hazrath Ali on Sunday. The procession will pass through Etebar Chowk, Darulshifa, Kali Khaber, Barkatpura and reach Moula Ali Darga. Several important leaders and community elders will attend the program, said president of the committe, Ali Raza.

Prize distribution and cash award to meritorious students will be distributed on the occasion.

