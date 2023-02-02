Devotees request TSRTC to operate special buses to Moula Ali

Requests have been made to the TSRTC authorities for special buses from Darulshifa playground to Moula Ali

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:26 PM, Thu - 2 February 23

Hyderabad: Requests have been made to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) authorities for special buses from Darulshifa playground (Maidan-e-Gadheer) to Moula Ali on February 4 and 5.

The RTC has received a petition informing that as per old traditions and customs, as many as 20,000 devotees including women and children visit the Moula Ali dargah in the first week of February.

“As such, it is just and necessary to arrange RTC buses for the devotees from 10am to 10pm from Darulshifa playground (Maidan-e-Gadheer) to Maula Ali. The ticket costs will be borne by the passengers,” the petition by journalist Mir Firasath Ali Baqri said. The request sought atleast 10 buses from Darulshifa to Moula Ali for the convenience of devotees.

The TSRTC officials are examining the request and said necessary action will be taken.