Row over repayment of Rs 200 claims life of man in Hyderabad

The Victim, Rahman, along with his friend Aamir went to an isolated place near Hafeezpet where they had an argument over payment of Rs 200 that Rahman had allegedly taken from Aamir and during the argument, Aamir took a big stone and hurled on Rahman that caused his death

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 09:40 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A row over repayment of Rs 200 between two individuals claimed the life of a man at Hafeezpet on Wednesday night.

The victim, Abdul Rahman (18), a resident Aditya Nagar in Hafeezpet worked as a housekeeping boy at a mall. On Wednesday, Rahman along with his friend Aamir went to an isolated place near the Hafeezpet where they had an argument over payment of Rs 200 that Rahman had allegedly taken from Aamir few days ago.

“During the argument, Aamir took a big stone and hurled on Rahman that caused his death,” Miyapur police said. A case is registered.