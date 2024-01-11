Hyderabad GRP solves Malakpet station murder, makes arrest

The murder was committed for the mobile phone of the victim, police said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 January 2024, 02:53 PM

Hyderabad: The Government Railway Police (GRP), Hyderabad solved the murder case of an unidentified man reported at Malakpet railway station on Saturday and arrested one person in connection with the case on Thursday.

The arrested person was identified as Mohd.Sohail (24), a daily wage worker from Chaderghat, who confessed to have stabbed to death the 40-year-old victim.

“He further sold the phone to one unknown person at MGBS for Rs.1, 700 and spent the money for his personal expenses. He was previously involved in property offences in various police stations across Hyderabad. A history sheet is being maintained against him at Chaderghat,” Mahesh M Bhagwat, ADGP, Railway and Road Safety said.

First, a case of suspicious death was booked by the Government Railway Police in Kacheguda and based on the autopsy report; the case was altered to murder. With the help of the footage from surveillance cameras, the suspect was identified and nabbed at Yakutpura railway station.

Identification of the victim was still in progress.

Case booked on Charminar Express derail incident:

The Government Railway Police have booked a case of negligence causing injuries in connection with the incident. However, nobody has been pinned yet in the case.

“We are probing the case jointly with the Railway authorities. A joint report will be prepared. Based on further investigation, necessary action will be taken,” said Shaik Saleema, SP, Railway Police.

Meanwhile, except one person, all the five others who were injured in the mishap have been discharged from the hospital.