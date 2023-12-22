Hyderabad: GSI hosts a workshop on Emerging Technologies in Mineral Exploration

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) hosted a workshop on ‘Emerging Technologies in Mineral Exploration’ at the M S Krishnan Auditorium, GSI Training Institute, Hyderabad, on Friday. The workshop was inaugurated by V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Ministry of Mines, Government of India.

The GSI Director General, Janardan Prasad, emphasized the vital role of mineral exploration in fostering the economic development of our nation. GSI plans to deploy advanced technologies like drones, AI, and ML for more efficient and accurate mineral prospecting, saving valuable time and resources while uncovering concealed deposits.

The workshop had Ranjit Rath, CMD, Oil India Ltd, Dr Alok Porwal, IIT Bombay, offering insightful addresses, a press release said.

The Atomic Adsorption Spectrometer with Graphite Tube Atomizer (AAS-GTA) at Chemical Lab, Southern Region, GSI Hyderabad were also inaugurated along with the High Mast National Flag at the main gate of GSI Training Institute Campus.

Panel discussions and interactive sessions among various government agencies and private stakeholders were also held. The workshop showcased the commitment of GSI for creating a conducive ecosystem for exploration and also set the stage for a collaborative and tech-driven future in mineral exploration.