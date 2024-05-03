Mangoes may offer potential remedy for gastrointestinal issues: UoH study

Hyderabad: Not just a culinary delight, the juicy and pulpy mango can be a remedy for most gastrointestinal problems including Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).

A study carried out by the University of Hyderabad (UoH) scientists demonstrated the health benefits of the ‘king of the fruits’ and said consuming mangoes turned out to be a remedy for most gastrointestinal problems including IBD.

In addition to several key nutrients such as Vitamin A, Vitamin B6 and Vitamin C, which may help in boosting the body’s natural immune system, mangoes contain a combination of polyphenols and fiber that have shown to improve gut health and in relieving constipation.

Mangiferin, a xanthone C-glucoside found in several plant species including mangoes, is well known for its pharmacological properties. This organic compound is found in higher concentration in the leaves, and peels than in the pulp in various types of mangoes.

A number of scientific studies have shown Mangiferin’s antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and anticancer properties. A number of studies also have shown that mango consumption is positively associated with lowering risk of heart problems through a reduction in lipid levels and inflammation.

The study by a group of scientists Dr. Gangadhar, Dr. Suresh Kalangi and Dr. Anil Kotha from the lab of Prof. Reddanna, School of Life Sciences, UoH, demonstrated that mangiferin protects animals from experimentally induced colitis, a form of IBD.

In the animals, mangiferin prevented mucosal erosion and infiltration of inflammatory cells, which were induced by acetic acid, scientists said, adding that these effects were mediated by the down-regulation of various inflammatory markers like COX-2, Interleukin 1β & 6, Tumor Necrosis Factor-α, Interferon-γ, Interleukin-6, nucleotide-binding domain, leucine-rich repeat containing proteins (NLRP3),and Caspase-1.

The study also demonstrated anti-cancer effects of mangiferin on the colon cancer cell line. Further pre-clinical and clinical studies, however, are required to develop mangiferin as a clinical candidate for treatment of IBD and other GI disorders, they added.

The study assumes importance in the light of increasing cases of IBD, which is a chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. The prolonged IBD condition, if not treated, may result in the damage of the GI tract and lead to cancers.