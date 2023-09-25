Hyderabad: Gudimalkapur stepwell to regain past glory

Under the guidance of a consultant from National Institute of Urban Management, restoration of Gudimalkapur Metlabavi has been taken up by Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority

Hyderabad: Being a city with a rich heritage, every corner of Hyderabad has a hidden gem of historic prominence. In an effort to revive and preserve these structures, GHMC is identifying sites and taking up restoration projects across the city.

As a part of these efforts, the GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Monday inspected Jam Singh Temple in Karwan, Nakkar Khana, Kalyana Mandapam, Gudimalkapur stepwell, and Flower Market. The stepwell in Gudimalkapur will soon be put to use as a part of their efforts to conserve the site stated a press release.

Under the guidance of a consultant from the National Institute of Urban Management (NIUM), the restoration of Gudimalkapur Metlabavi has been taken up by the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority at an estimated cost of Rs 46 lakhs.

The commissioner further said that conservation and heritage restoration work of Jam Singh Temple will be done through NIUM, after securing the required permissions from the Endowment Department.