Hyderabad, the ideal hub for thriving start-ups

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:00 AM, Mon - 25 September 23

Hyderabad: Over the past eight years, Hyderabad has witnessed a remarkable surge in start-up activity, solidifying its position as a vibrant epicentre of entrepreneurial innovation. Supported extensively by a positive State government, the city’s transformation into a thriving start-up hub has been driven by institutions such as T-Hub, which have been instrumental in fostering this dynamic ecosystem.

An impressive number of start-ups have emerged in the past few years with many being incubated by the technology hub that leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem and strives to create impact for start-ups, corporations and other ecosystem stakeholders.

“According to data from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, a central government body where start-ups register, there are now about 7,700 start-ups in Hyderabad,” said Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-Hub.

T-Hub alone has worked with over 1200 start-ups and these ventures accumulatively have raised more than $2 billion in capital over the years.

The city has been witnessing a significant activity primarily in healthcare, followed by a bustling enterprise tech sector with a focus on B2B and SaaS solutions. Additionally, there’s a growing emphasis on sustainability, encompassing electric vehicles (EVs), mobility solutions, and various related domains.

One of the primary catalysts for the surge in start-ups within Hyderabad is the proactive support of the Telangana government, which has introduced a range of initiatives designed to facilitate the growth of start-ups.

“The major factor that attracts founders and investors is the technical talent which is available in the city, high-quality academic institutions, and the fact that the government has focused really hard to build a very strong innovation ecosystem over the past nine years, and T-Hub is one element,” Srinivas Rao Mahankali added.

There are other entities like T-Works that give access to prototyping equipment, WE Hub to support women entrepreneurs, Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) to help bridge the gap between academia and industry from skills and talent perspective, Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad(RICH) that provides a link between research institutes, academia, industry, venture capitalists, angel investors and even incubation funds.

