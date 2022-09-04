Hyderabad: Guru Nanak University holds HR Conclave

09:16 PM, Sun - 4 September 22

Hyderabad: The newly granted university in Telangana, Guru Nanak University announced the start of university activities with a HR Conclave ‘Challenges in Hiring Freshers Post Pandemic’ under the aegis of Guru Nanak University (GNU).

The conclave featured the presence of HR representatives from top organizations like Tata, Ctrl S, Hitachi Vantara, ITC Infotech, DSL, Apps Associates, Nucon Aerospace & Lumen Technologies.

On its sprawling 60+ acre campus, Guru Nanak University will various departments offering UG, PG & Ph.D. programs in Homeopathy, Engineering, Agriculture & Horticulture, Hospitality & Hotel Management, Commerce and Management, Sciences & Applied Arts, Architecture & Design, Life Sciences, Medical & Allied Sciences, Computer Science & Application among others.

Sardar G.S Kohli, Chancellor, Guru Nanak University thanked Telangana government for granting the university and said, “we are all set to present innovative and highly conversant university which will focus on industry aligned courses, joint degree programs with industry, and Centres of Excellence run with industries on campus.”

Vice-Chancellor, Dr.H.S.Saini provided insights on various subjects, courses being offered at GNU and added subjects like Agriculture, Life Sciences, Homeopathy, Applied Arts, etc. will be offered with more industry oriented focus.