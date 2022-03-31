Hyderabad: Hash oil seized at Bowenpally

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 04:41 PM, Thu - 31 March 22

Hyderabad: The Bowenpally police arrested four persons including two customers who were allegedly selling and using hash oil. The police seized 25 grams of hash oil from them.

The arrested persons were V Ramesh (21) and K Sai Prakash (19), both drug peddlers. Two customers C Sai Kumar (25), a BPO telecaller and A Naveen Kumar (29) too were held.

“After arresting Ramesh and Sai Prakash, we identified seven customers. Two were arrested while the others are absconding. Efforts are on to nab them,” DCP (North) Chandana Deepti said.

