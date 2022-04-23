| Hyderabad Head To Hilife Exhibition To Up Your Summer Style Game

Hyderabad: Head to HiLife Exhibition to up your summer style game

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Sat - 23 April 22

Hyderabad: HiLife Exhibition is back in Hyderabad with its exceptional showcase of thrilling fashions, scintillating styles, exclusive summer trends and more. The three-day exhibition, known to ‘up’ the glamour and style game for fashion-loving Hyderabadis, is currently on at HICC-Novotel, HITEC City.

This time, the exhibition is showcasing its appealing and trendy collection of creative fashion wear, exclusive summer fashions, bridal wear, designer wear, accessories, jewellery and more.

Aby Dominic, MD & CEO, HiLife Exhibitions, said, “One of the biggest fashion and lifestyle exhibitions, HiLife Exhibition reached its current stature thanks to its top fashion labels, top designers and the artistic collection giving an exciting experience to shoppers.” He added that many top fashion labels are exclusively part of the HiLife Exhibitions.

Actors Bhanushree Mehra and Sravanthi Prashanth, besides fashion lovers and models graced the grand launch of the expo and showcased some exciting and trending fashion wear, summer wear, wedding wear, jewellery, etc.