Hyderabad: Himayat Sagar gates opened

Similarly, there are steady inflows into Osman Sagar reservoir as well. The reservoir is getting nearly 20000 cusecs.

By | Published: 10:15 am

Hyderabad: With steady inflows continuing into the Himayat Sagar, the HMWSSB has opened 13 gates out of the 17 gates of the reservoir and is releasing water downstream.

The inflows into the reservoir are 20450 cusecs and outflows are 22295 cusecs. The current water level in the reservoir is 1762.86 ft against the Full Tank Level of 1763.5 ft.

The current water level in the reservoir is 1777.24 ft as against the FTL of1790 ft.

With officials opening the gates of Himayat Sagar, people are turning up in large numbers to capture the images of the occasion on their mobiles and cameras.

