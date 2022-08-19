Hyderabad hoopster Preetam in Indian U-18 team

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:40 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Yeleti Preetham Reddy.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad basketball player Yeleti Preetham Reddy has been selected to the Indian under-18 team that will compete in the FIBA Under-18 Men’s Asian Basketball Championship, scheduled to be held in Tehran, Iran from August 21 to 28.

Preetham represented Hyderabad district team in the Telangana State sub-junior basketball championships and was also selected for the Junior NBA Programme. He moved to IMG, Florida, USA to pursue his academic career apart from pursuing his passion for basketball. The 16-year-old Preetham plays as a point guard and shooting guard.