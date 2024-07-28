Hyderabad: Hostel inmate murdered in SR Nagar

Man murdered in a hostel in SR Nagar late on Saturday night

Hyderabad: A man was murdered by his roommate at a hostel in S. R Nagar late on Saturday night.

The victim, Venkat Ramana, a native of Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh and staying at Hanuman Hostel in S.R Nagar worked at an educational institution.

On Saturday night, Ganesh, roommate of Venkat who runs a barber shop in the ground floor of the same building came to the room and picked up an argument with Venkat over some issue.

During the argument, Ganesh took a knife he was carrying and attacked the victim leading to bleeding injuries and subsequently, Venkat died, said an official of S R Nagar police station.

On information, the S . R Nagar police reached the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary. A case is registered and an investigation is going on. Senior police officials visited the spot.