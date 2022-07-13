Hyderabad: Hotel worker run over by car while covering pothole

Published Date - 04:30 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A hotel worker died after being hit by a car while he was trying to cover a deep pothole on the Malakpet road on Tuesday night.

Liaqat Ali Khan alias Zahed, a resident of Ghousia Masjid in Dabeerpura, worked at Sohail hotel. On Tuesday night, Zahed went near the pothole abutting the road divider in front of the hotel to cover it and put a boulder near it to caution motorists.

“While he was trying to cover it, a speeding car hit him. Zahed was flung into the air and fell a few feet away on the road. He was shifted to hospital where he was declared dead,” the police said, adding that the car sped off then.

A case was registered against the driver of the car and efforts were on to nab him.